Clippers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Clippers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (35-27) are slightly favored (by 2 points) to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 219.5.

Clippers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2 219.5 -134 +114

Clippers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (54.8%)

Clippers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a record of 35-24-3 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have played 60 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 60 chances this season.

The Clippers have hit the over 41.7% of the time this season (25 of 60 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed worse at home, covering 15 times in 31 home games, and 20 times in 31 road games.

When playing at home, the Pistons eclipse the total 48.4% of the time (15 of 31 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 54.8% of games (17 of 31).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .690 (20-9-0). On the road, it is .355 (11-19-1).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under 44.8% of the time at home (13 of 29), and 38.7% of the time away (12 of 31).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.2 points, 10.3 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 42.2% from downtown (10th in NBA), with an average of 4 made 3-pointers (third in league).

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden gets the Clippers 21.6 points, 5.8 boards and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.6 blocks.

The Clippers get 15.4 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 12.6 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Clippers are receiving 6.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

Per game, Amir Coffey provides the Clippers 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Drew Eubanks averages 5.3 points, 4.3 boards and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 60.5% of his shots from the floor.

