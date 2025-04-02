Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Clippers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and Gulf Coast Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers (43-32) play the New Orleans Pelicans (21-54) as double-digit, 18-point favorites on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSSC and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup's point total is set at 217.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -18 217 -1587 +900

Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (84.5%)

Clippers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Clippers are 42-31-2 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 75 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 35 times.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 54.7% of the time (41 out of 75 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-10-1) than it does on the road (17-21-1).

In home games, the Clippers exceed the total 47.2% of the time (17 of 36 games). They've hit the over in 46.2% of road games (18 of 39 contests).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (20-16-2) than on the road (11-26-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 19 of 38) than away (59.5%, 22 of 37).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.5 points, 5.8 boards and 8.6 assists, shooting 40% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with 3 made treys per game.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.5 points, 12.6 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Norman Powell averages 22.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with 3.1 made treys per game.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Pelicans receive 9.6 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.4 boards and 4.6 assists.

Per game, Jordan Hawkins provides the Pelicans 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Brandon Boston Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 43.6% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.