Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California
- Coverage: KTLA and KFAA
The Los Angeles Clippers (45-32) are 8-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (38-40) on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on KTLA and KFAA. The point total is 221.5 for the matchup.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Clippers
|-8
|221.5
|-340
|+275
Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Clippers win (70.1%)
Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Clippers have registered a 43-32-2 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Mavericks are 37-39-2 this year.
- Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 35 times out of 78 chances this season.
- Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in 43 of 78 opportunities (55.1%).
- Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (26-11-1) than it has in road tilts (17-21-1).
- The Clippers have gone over the total in 17 of 38 home games (44.7%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in 18 of 39 matchups (46.2%).
- Dallas has been better against the spread on the road (19-20-1) than at home (18-19-1) this season.
- Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 44.7% of the time at home (17 of 38), and 65% of the time on the road (26 of 40).
Clippers Leaders
- James Harden's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.
- Ivica Zubac averages 16.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Norman Powell averages 22.2 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 42.3% from downtown (ninth in league), with 3.1 made treys per contest.
- Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kris Dunn averages 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Mavericks Leaders
- Per game, Anthony Davis gets the Mavericks 25 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks.
- Spencer Dinwiddie averages 11.2 points, 2.6 boards and 4.3 assists. He is also draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 7.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.
- The Mavericks are getting 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Naji Marshall.
- Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.
