Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KTLA and KFAA

The Los Angeles Clippers (45-32) are 8-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (38-40) on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on KTLA and KFAA. The point total is 221.5 for the matchup.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -8 221.5 -340 +275

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (70.1%)

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 43-32-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 37-39-2 this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 35 times out of 78 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in 43 of 78 opportunities (55.1%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (26-11-1) than it has in road tilts (17-21-1).

The Clippers have gone over the total in 17 of 38 home games (44.7%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in 18 of 39 matchups (46.2%).

Dallas has been better against the spread on the road (19-20-1) than at home (18-19-1) this season.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 44.7% of the time at home (17 of 38), and 65% of the time on the road (26 of 40).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Norman Powell averages 22.2 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 42.3% from downtown (ninth in league), with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn averages 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Anthony Davis gets the Mavericks 25 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 11.2 points, 2.6 boards and 4.3 assists. He is also draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 7.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Mavericks are getting 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

