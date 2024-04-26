Clippers vs. Mavericks: Betting Picks and Prediction for Game 3

The Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers was one of the most anticipated series entering the first round of the NBA playoffs. Through two games, it's lived up to the hype with the series split at 1-1.

The Mavericks now get to play host for the next two games, starting with Friday's Game 3. Perhaps the surprise so far has been both games going under the total. We have yet to see a high-scoring game, and each squad is among the top seven in offensive ratings.

Could we see the scoring production ramp up in Game 3? Which team will grab the series lead with a win tonight?

NBA Playoffs Betting

Clippers-Mavericks Betting Odds

Date and Time: Friday, April 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Mavericks -4.5 (-114)

Total: 213

Moneyline:

Clippers: +162

Mavericks: -194

Clippers vs. Mavericks Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings and pace via DunksAndThrees.

Clippers: nERD: 61.6 (6th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 118.3 (5th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 114.9 (17th) Pace: 97.7 (20th) Against-the-Spread Record: 38-44

Mavericks: nERD: 57.1 (12th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 117.5 (7th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 115.3 (18th) Pace: 100.4 (8th) Against-the-Spread Record: 48-34



Clippers vs. Mavericks Best Bet

So far, three-point shooting has decided the victor. In Game 1, the Clippers made 18 of 36 three-point attempts (50.0%) while the Mavericks converted only 10 of 33 tries (30.3%). A game later, Dallas controlled the category, making 14 of 33 three-point shots (42.4%) compared to L.A. shooting 8 of 30 (26.7%) from deep.

These teams are very similar in various metrics. The Mavs rank 7th in offensive rating and 18th in defensive rating, and the Clips are 5th in offensive rating and 17th in defensive rating. Even each squad's three-point defense is neck and neck.

Dallas gives up the 13th-most three-point attempts while holding the 12th-worst mark in opponent three-point percentage. Los Angeles allows the 14th-fewest threes shot, and opponents have the 14th-worst three-point point percentage against the Clippers.

As a team, the Mavericks' three-point volume is much higher than the Clippers'. They launch the 2nd-most treys each contest compared to L.A. attempting the 10th-fewest threes. Of course, much of this has to do with pace. Dallas plays at a much quicker pace, leading to more shots.

Shot distribution gives even more insight. Dallas takes 44.1% of their attempts from deep (2nd-highest), and Los Angeles attempts 38.3% of their field goals from beyond the arc (12th-lowest), per Dunks & Threes.

More than likely, the Mavericks will control the three-point battle. Dallas simply takes far more shots from the three-point line, and shooting from deep has regularly played a major part in their scoring attack.

Kawhi Leonard returned from injury last game but totaled only 15 points while shooting 41.2% and 0 of 5 from three. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been electric, combining for 59.5 points per game (PPG) in this series.

James Harden (112.9 rating), Paul George (111.4 rating), and Leonard (113.3 rating) currently have the highest defensive ratings in the Clippers' lineup during the postseason. This holds even more importance since they are the primary defenders of Luka and Kyrie.

Ultimately, I trust Dallas' star duo at this point. Three-point shooting has held a ton of value thus far, and the Mavericks have a much higher volume from deep.

Excluding Dallas' previous home game since Luka and Kyrie rested in that one, the Mavs have covered and won seven consecutive home games. I'm taking Dallas to cover the spread.

