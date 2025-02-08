Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-23) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-37) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -13.5 223.5 -820 +570

Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (84.7%)

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Clippers are 29-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 25 wins against the spread in 49 games this year.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 20 times out of 49 chances.

Jazz games this season have hit the over 26 times in 49 opportunities (53.1%).

In home games, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (18-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (11-12-1).

The Clippers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (40.7%) than games on the road (37.5%).

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (15-11-0) than at home (10-12-1) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (43.5%, 10 of 23) than on the road (61.5%, 16 of 26).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 assists and 5.8 boards.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 61% from the floor (sixth in league).

Norman Powell is averaging 23.9 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.2 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Walker Kessler gets the Jazz 11 points, 11.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (second in league).

The Jazz receive 19.3 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Jazz receive 16.4 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.6 boards and 5.8 assists.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 53.2% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gives the Jazz 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

