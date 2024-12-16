Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and KJZZ

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-12) will attempt to stop a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (5-19) on Monday, December 16, 2024 at Intuit Dome as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on FDSSC and KJZZ. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9.5 222.5 -429 +340

Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (81.8%)

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 16 times over 26 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 9-14-1 this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 10 times out of 24 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 12 of 24 set point totals (50%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 15 games at home, and it has covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Clippers have hit the over on the total in six of 15 home games (40%), compared to four of 11 road games (36.4%).

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (6-6-0) than at home (3-8-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over four of 12 times at home (33.3%), and eight of 12 away (66.7%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.4 points, 6.7 boards and 8.4 assists, shooting 38% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Norman Powell averages 23.2 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10 points, 3.4 boards and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins' numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 54% of his shots from the floor and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Jazz receive 16 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The Jazz receive 11.2 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 18.6 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are getting 16.3 points, 2.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.