Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (56-11) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue an 11-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (38-30) on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 230.5 -154 +130

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (57.2%)

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 41 times this season (41-24-2).

The Clippers have played 68 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

This season, 41 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 68 chances.

Clippers games this season have gone over the point total 30 times in 68 opportunities (44.1%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 35 games when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 32 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 21 times in 35 opportunities this season (60%). On the road, they have hit the over 20 times in 32 opportunities (62.5%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (23-10-0) than away (13-21-1).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over more often at home (15 of 33, 45.5%) than on the road (15 of 35, 42.9%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.2 points, 4.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18.6 points, 9.3 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darius Garland is averaging 21 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 10.2 boards and 2 assists.

Ty Jerome averages 11.9 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He is also sinking 39.8% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Clippers receive 16.2 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Clippers are getting 23.4 points, 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 52.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 42.8% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.