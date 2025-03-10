Cleveland State vs Youngstown State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 4 seed Youngstown State Penguins (20-12, 13-7 Horizon League) will play in the Horizon League tournament against the No. 2 seed Cleveland State Vikings (21-11, 14-6 Horizon League) on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State win (57.2%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Monday's Cleveland State-Youngstown State spread (Cleveland State -2.5) or total (139.5 points).

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cleveland State is 17-12-0 ATS this season.

Youngstown State is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Cleveland State (7-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than Youngstown State (4-5) does as the underdog (44.4%).

Against the spread, the Vikings have performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 15 home games, and eight times in 14 road games.

The Penguins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .600 (9-6-0).

Cleveland State has 13 wins against the spread in 21 conference games this year.

Youngstown State's Horizon League record against the spread is 11-10-0.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cleveland State has come away with 12 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Vikings have been victorious 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or better on the moneyline.

Youngstown State has won five of the 11 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (45.5%).

The Penguins have gone 3-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland State has a 57.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Head-to-Head Comparison

Cleveland State has a +227 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. It is putting up 73.4 points per game to rank 199th in college basketball and is giving up 66.3 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball.

Tevin Smith's 13.8 points per game lead Cleveland State and rank 404th in the country.

Youngstown State outscores opponents by five points per game (posting 77 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and giving up 72 per contest, 184th in college basketball) and has a +162 scoring differential.

EJ Farmer's 15 points per game paces Youngstown State and ranks 263rd in the country.

The Vikings win the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. They are recording 31.1 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.6 per outing.

Dylan Arnett's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Vikings and rank 119th in college basketball play.

The Penguins win the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. They collect 33.6 rebounds per game, 83rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.

Nico Galette's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Penguins and rank 145th in the nation.

Cleveland State ranks 183rd in college basketball with 95.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 86.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Penguins average 96 points per 100 possessions on offense (175th in college basketball), and allow 89.7 points per 100 possessions (84th in college basketball).

