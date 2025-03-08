Clemson vs Virginia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Clemson Tigers (25-5, 17-2 ACC) will look to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-17, 8-11 ACC) on March 8, 2025 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (92.8%)

If you plan to place a wager on Clemson-Virginia Tech matchup (in which Clemson is a 17.5-point favorite and the total is set at 137.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has put together a 19-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Virginia Tech has covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

As a 17.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Virginia Tech is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Clemson puts up as a 17.5-point favorite.

At home, the Tigers sport a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (8-4-0).

The Hokies have been better against the spread on the road (6-3-0) than at home (8-9-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference games, Clemson is 14-5-0 this season.

Virginia Tech is 12-7-0 against the spread in ACC games this year.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (87%) in those contests.

The Tigers have been a -3030 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Virginia Tech is 7-14 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Hokies have played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Clemson has a 96.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson is outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game with a +334 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.5 points per game (87th in college basketball) and allows 66.3 per contest (36th in college basketball).

Clemson's leading scorer, Chase Hunter, is 152nd in the country scoring 16.4 points per game.

Virginia Tech puts up 69.8 points per game (290th in college basketball) while giving up 73.1 per outing (215th in college basketball). It has a -101 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Toibu Lawal is ranked 608th in the nation with a team-high 12.5 points per game.

The Tigers rank 153rd in the nation at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Ian Schieffelin is 17th in college basketball play with 9.5 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Hokies are 291st in the nation at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Lawal tops the Hokies with 6.9 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball).

Clemson puts up 102.8 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball), while allowing 88.0 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

The Hokies' 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 241st in college basketball, and the 98.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 311th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!