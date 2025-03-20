Clemson vs McNeese Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers (27-6) and the No. 12 McNeese Cowboys (27-6) battle on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup tips off at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. McNeese Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Clemson vs. McNeese Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (62.8%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Clemson-McNeese spread (Clemson -7.5) or total (133.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Clemson vs. McNeese: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has compiled a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season.

McNeese has put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's less often than McNeese covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (100%).

The Tigers have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-7-0) than they do in road games (8-4-0).

The Cowboys' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .500 (6-6-0).

Clemson vs. McNeese: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has come away with 21 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 13 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -330 or shorter on the moneyline.

McNeese has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 76.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Clemson vs. McNeese Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 76.3 per game to rank 110th in college basketball while allowing 65.7 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and has a +352 scoring differential overall.

Chase Hunter paces Clemson, putting up 16.4 points per game (157th in the nation).

McNeese has a +436 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.2 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and is allowing 64 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball.

Javohn Garcia's 13.3 points per game leads McNeese and ranks 480th in college basketball.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They record 32.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 154th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.5 per outing.

Ian Schieffelin tops the team with 9.4 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball action).

The Cowboys come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. They are pulling down 33.5 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4.

Joe Charles tops the Cowboys with 7.1 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball).

Clemson ranks 51st in college basketball by averaging 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 34th in college basketball, allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Cowboys' 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 37th in college basketball, and the 85 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

