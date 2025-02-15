Clemson vs Florida State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Clemson Tigers (20-5, 12-2 ACC) hope to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (15-9, 6-7 ACC) on February 15, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Clemson vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (56.1%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Clemson (-3.5) versus Florida State on Saturday. The total has been set at 143.5 points for this game.

Clemson vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has compiled a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Florida State is 14-10-0 ATS this year.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 58.8% of the time. That's more often than Florida State covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (16.7%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-3-0) than they have in home games (8-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Seminoles have a better winning percentage at home (.750, 9-3-0 record) than away (.250, 2-6-0).

Clemson has 10 wins against the spread in 14 conference games this year.

Florida State has beaten the spread six times in 13 ACC games.

Clemson vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has come away with 15 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 14 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or shorter on the moneyline.

Florida State has won three of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Seminoles have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Clemson has a 62.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Clemson vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson has a +261 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. It is putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and is allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 52nd in college basketball.

Chase Hunter's team-leading 17.6 points per game ranks 86th in the country.

Florida State is outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game, with a +136 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.5 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allows 70.9 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Jamir Watkins' team-leading 18.2 points per game rank him 66th in the country.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are recording 32.5 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4 per outing.

Ian Schieffelin averages 9.5 rebounds per game (ranking 20th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Seminoles record 32.1 rebounds per game (184th in college basketball), compared to the 31.3 of their opponents.

Malique Ewin tops the Seminoles with 8.2 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball).

Clemson's 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 44th in college basketball, and the 88.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 84th in college basketball.

The Seminoles average 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (192nd in college basketball), and concede 88.4 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball).

