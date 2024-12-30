Cincinnati vs Kansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The Kansas State Wildcats (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) on December 30, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas State win (50.4%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Monday's Cincinnati-Kansas State spread (Cincinnati -3.5) or over/under (140.5 points).

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas State is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

Cincinnati covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Kansas State covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Bearcats covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered nine times in 19 games at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread last year, the Wildcats had better results away (6-4-0) than at home (8-9-0).

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those games.

This year, the Bearcats have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -152 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 60.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati has a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.0 points per game. It is putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and is giving up 58.5 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball.

Simas Lukosius paces Cincinnati, putting up 14.9 points per game (266th in the nation).

Kansas State outscores opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 78.1 points per game, 122nd in college basketball, and giving up 71.0 per outing, 177th in college basketball) and has a +78 scoring differential.

Brendan Hausen's 13.9 points per game paces Kansas State and ranks 362nd in the country.

The Bearcats rank 41st in college basketball at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 9.5 more than the 26.9 their opponents average.

Dillon Mitchell leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball action).

The Wildcats rank 268th in the country at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.5 their opponents average.

Coleman Hawkins paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball).

Cincinnati scores 104.4 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball), while allowing 77.0 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (135th in college basketball), and concede 89.4 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

