Cincinnati vs Grambling Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-9) on December 22, 2024 at Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati vs. Grambling Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Grambling Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (97.5%)

Cincinnati is a 29.5-point favorite over Grambling on Sunday and the total is set at 135.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Cincinnati vs. Grambling: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Grambling has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Bearcats covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered nine times in 19 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

Against the spread last season, the Tigers had better results on the road (9-6-0) than at home (3-4-0).

Cincinnati vs. Grambling Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati's +195 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 79 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (10th in college basketball).

Cincinnati's leading scorer, Simas Lukosius, ranks 199th in the nation scoring 15.7 points per game.

Grambling has a -43 scoring differential, falling short by 3.9 points per game. It is putting up 68.9 points per game, 310th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.8 per outing to rank 220th in college basketball.

Antwan Barnett is 543rd in the nation with a team-leading 12.6 points per game.

The 36 rebounds per game the Bearcats average rank 52nd in college basketball, and are 9.2 more than the 26.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Dillon Mitchell averages 7.4 rebounds per game (ranking 122nd in college basketball) to lead the Bearcats.

The Tigers grab 30.2 rebounds per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 33.3 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.1 boards per game.

Barnett tops the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (491st in college basketball).

Cincinnati's 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 49th in college basketball, and the 78.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank ninth in college basketball.

The Tigers rank 305th in college basketball averaging 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 263rd, allowing 94.3 points per 100 possessions.

