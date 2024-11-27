Cincinnati vs Alabama State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) on November 27, 2024 at Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati vs. Alabama State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Alabama State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati win (96.8%)

Cincinnati is a 26.5-point favorite against Alabama State on Wednesday and the total is set at 144.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Cincinnati vs. Alabama State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Bearcats played worse when played at home, covering nine times in 19 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

Last year, the Hornets were 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, they were 9-6-0 ATS (.562).

Cincinnati vs. Alabama State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has been listed as the moneyline favorite four times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Bearcats have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -20000.

Alabama State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Hornets have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +3500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cincinnati has a 99.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati vs. Alabama State Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati's +158 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 31.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.0 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 55.4 per contest (third in college basketball).

Simas Lukosius' team-leading 16.6 points per game ranks 155th in the country.

Alabama State's +25 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.5 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 78.3 per contest (316th in college basketball).

Alabama State's leading scorer, CJ Hines, ranks 219th in college basketball, putting up 15.7 points per game.

The Bearcats win the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. They are grabbing 35.8 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.0 per contest.

Dillon Mitchell paces the team with 8.6 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball play).

The Hornets are 246th in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 34.7 their opponents average.

Antonio Madlock tops the Hornets with 5.7 rebounds per game (428th in college basketball).

Cincinnati ranks eighth in college basketball by averaging 112.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is third in college basketball, allowing 71.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Hornets average 100.4 points per 100 possessions (118th in college basketball), while conceding 95.3 points per 100 possessions (285th in college basketball).

