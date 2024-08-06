2024 Cincinnati Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Cincinnati Bearcats, who are currently unranked, are 1-1 on the season. For additional info on their full 2024 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Cincinnati 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Towson Aug. 31 W 38-20 Bearcats (-33.5) 57.5 2 Pittsburgh Sept. 7 L 28-27 Bearcats (-1.5) 63.5 3 @ Miami (OH) Sept. 14 - Bearcats (-2.5) 45.5 4 Houston Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Texas Tech Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ UCF Oct. 12 - - - 8 Arizona State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Cincinnati Last Game

The Bearcats, in their most recent game, were knocked off by the Pittsburgh Panthers 28-27. Against the Panthers, Brendan Sorsby led the Bearcats with 298 yards on 22-of-38 passing (57.9%) for three TDs and no interceptions. On the ground, Corey Kiner rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries (7.5 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 18 yards. Xzavier Henderson grabbed five balls for 80 yards (averaging 16.0 per catch) against the Panthers.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

