2023 Cincinnati Football Odds and Schedule

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 2-3 so far in 2023. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Cincinnati 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Eastern Kentucky September 2 W 66-13 Bearcats (-21.5) 57.5 2 @ Pittsburgh September 9 W 27-21 Panthers (-6.5) 44.5 3 Miami (OH) September 16 L 31-24 Bearcats (-14.5) 44.5 4 Oklahoma September 23 L 20-6 Sooners (-12.5) 57.5 5 @ BYU September 29 L 35-27 Cougars (-1.5) 49.5 7 Iowa State October 14 - Bearcats (-5.5) 42.5 8 Baylor October 21 - - - View Full Table

Cincinnati Last Game

The Bearcats go into their next matchup after losing 35-27 to the BYU Cougars in their last outing on September 29. In that game against the Cougars, Emory Jones had 256 yards on 23-of-37 passing (62.2%) for the Bearcats, with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 94 yards. In the ground game, Corey Kiner took 19 carries for 77 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 12 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Xzavier Henderson had 74 yards on seven catches (10.6 per reception) in that game.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

