Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 10th-ranked rushing defense (104.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

is Hubbard worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Hubbard vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.56

74.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.13

18.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

Hubbard is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (31st overall), putting up 198.6 total fantasy points (13.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Hubbard has amassed 50.1 fantasy points (16.7 per game) as he's rushed for 276 yards and scored three touchdowns on 61 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 45 yards on 12 catches (14 targets).

Hubbard has amassed 66.4 fantasy points (13.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 377 yards with four touchdowns on 89 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 47 yards on 13 receptions (19 targets).

The peak of Hubbard's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Arizona Cardinals, when he tallied 28.5 fantasy points (25 receptions, 152 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Chuba Hubbard's game versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.4 fantasy points. He ran for 14 yards on six carries on the day.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 20 players have caught a TD pass against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

