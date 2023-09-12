Christian Kirk Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs
Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Kansas City Chiefs -- whose passing defense was ranked 18th in the NFL last year (220.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Is Kirk a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.
Thinking about playing Kirk this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!
Kirk vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Day: September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 7.98
- Projected Receiving Yards: 56.58
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36
Projections provided by numberFire
Kirk 2022 Fantasy Performance
- With 157.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game) in 2022, Kirk ranked 55th in the league and 11th at his position.
- In his one game this season, Kirk picked up 0.9 fantasy points. He had nine receiving yards on one catch (three targets) and zero touchdowns.
- Kirk accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- nine catches, 105 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 10 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last year.
- Kirk accumulated 19.8 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts -- six catches, 78 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last year.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 5 against the Houston Texans -- Kirk ended up with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 11 yards, on three targets.
- In Week 17 against the Houston Texans, Kirk collected 2.1 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: two receptions, 21 yards, on three targets.
New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.
Chiefs Defensive Performance
- Against Kansas City last season, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- The Chiefs gave up at least one passing touchdown to 17 opposing QBs last season.
- Through the air last season, Kansas City gave up two or more passing touchdowns to 12 opposing QBs.
- Last year, the Chiefs allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.
- Kansas City allowed six players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- Against the Chiefs last season, 26 players caught a TD pass.
- Against Kansas City last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- Looking at run defense, the Chiefs yielded more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.
- Against Kansas City last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.
- Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs last year.
Want more data and analysis on Christian Kirk? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.