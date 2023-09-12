Christian Kirk Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Kansas City Chiefs -- whose passing defense was ranked 18th in the NFL last year (220.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Kirk a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Kirk vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.98

7.98 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.58

56.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Kirk 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 157.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game) in 2022, Kirk ranked 55th in the league and 11th at his position.

In his one game this season, Kirk picked up 0.9 fantasy points. He had nine receiving yards on one catch (three targets) and zero touchdowns.

Kirk accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- nine catches, 105 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 10 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last year.

Kirk accumulated 19.8 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts -- six catches, 78 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 5 against the Houston Texans -- Kirk ended up with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 11 yards, on three targets.

In Week 17 against the Houston Texans, Kirk collected 2.1 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: two receptions, 21 yards, on three targets.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Against Kansas City last season, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chiefs gave up at least one passing touchdown to 17 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Kansas City gave up two or more passing touchdowns to 12 opposing QBs.

Last year, the Chiefs allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Kansas City allowed six players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Chiefs last season, 26 players caught a TD pass.

Against Kansas City last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Chiefs yielded more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

Against Kansas City last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs last year.

