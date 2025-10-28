Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), WR Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league (208.3 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Olave worth considering for his next game against the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Olave this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chris Olave Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.52

53.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

With 66.0 fantasy points in 2025 (8.3 per game), Olave is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 85th overall.

In his last three games, Olave has posted 37.6 fantasy points (12.5 per game), as he's converted 29 targets into 19 catches for 259 yards and two TDs.

Olave has put up 49.5 fantasy points (9.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 46 targets into 29 catches for 338 yards and three TDs.

The peak of Olave's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Chicago Bears, when he tallied 21.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he put up just 5.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have given up at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.