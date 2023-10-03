Chris Olave Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will play the New England Patriots, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (196 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Olave for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you below.

Olave vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.34

8.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.01

65.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

Olave is the 38th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 95th overall, as he has put up 30.6 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

In his last three games, Olave has tallied 194 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 15 catches (28 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.4 (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Olave's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave had his worst performance of the season last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he put up just 0.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

