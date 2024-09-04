Chris Olave Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panthers -- whose pass defense was ranked third in the NFL last year (171.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Olave, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Panthers.

Olave vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.13

9.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.67

68.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Olave picked up 144.3 fantasy points (9.0 per game) -- 24th at his position, 82nd in the NFL.

In Week 10 last year versus the Minnesota Vikings, Olave posted a season-high 15.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams, Olave put up 14.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: nine receptions, 123 yards.

Olave picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on six targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 4 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Olave recorded 2.6 fantasy points -- three catches, 26 yards, on six targets -- in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Looking at last season, Carolina did not let a QB put up over 300 passing yards against them in a matchup.

Last year, the Panthers allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Carolina last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Panthers surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Carolina allowed three players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Panthers last season, 17 players hauled in a TD pass.

Carolina allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Panthers yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Carolina last season, 19 players ran for at least one TD.

The Panthers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to six players last season.

