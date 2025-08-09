Chris Olave 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave was 92nd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 44.7. Heading into 2025, he is the 33rd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Chris Olave Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Olave's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 44.7 272 92 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 116.7 101 33

Chris Olave 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Olave put up a season-high 14.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1.1 2 2 11 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 8.8 6 4 81 0 Week 3 Eagles 14.6 6 6 86 1 Week 4 @Falcons 8.7 10 8 87 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1.0 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Buccaneers -1.5 1 1 5 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10.7 14 8 107 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chris Olave vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints threw the football on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Olave's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chris Olave 44 32 400 1 5 Juwan Johnson 66 50 548 3 6 Alvin Kamara 89 68 543 2 5 Foster Moreau 43 32 413 5 9

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.