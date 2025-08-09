Chris Olave 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave was 92nd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 44.7. Heading into 2025, he is the 33rd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Chris Olave Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Olave's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|44.7
|272
|92
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|116.7
|101
|33
Chris Olave 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Olave put up a season-high 14.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|1.1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|8.8
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|14.6
|6
|6
|86
|1
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|8.7
|10
|8
|87
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|1.0
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|-1.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|10.7
|14
|8
|107
|0
Chris Olave vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints threw the football on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Olave's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Chris Olave
|44
|32
|400
|1
|5
|Juwan Johnson
|66
|50
|548
|3
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|89
|68
|543
|2
|5
|Foster Moreau
|43
|32
|413
|5
|9
Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.