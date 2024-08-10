Chris Godwin 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up 14.3 fantasy points last week, after being the 35th-ranked wide receiver fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him below.
Chris Godwin Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Godwin's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|126.2
|113
|33
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|138.0
|96
|30
Chris Godwin 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers -- Godwin finished with 15.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 155 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Commanders
|14.3
|8
|8
|83
|1
Chris Godwin vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers
The Buccaneers ran 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Godwin's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Chris Godwin
|130
|83
|1024
|2
|16
|Mike Evans
|136
|79
|1255
|13
|14
|Rachaad White
|70
|64
|549
|3
|8
|Cade Otton
|67
|47
|455
|4
|10
