Chris Godwin 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up 14.3 fantasy points last week, after being the 35th-ranked wide receiver fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him below.

Chris Godwin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Godwin's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 126.2 113 33 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 138.0 96 30

Chris Godwin 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers -- Godwin finished with 15.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 155 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Commanders 14.3 8 8 83 1

Chris Godwin vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Godwin's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chris Godwin 130 83 1024 2 16 Mike Evans 136 79 1255 13 14 Rachaad White 70 64 549 3 8 Cade Otton 67 47 455 4 10

