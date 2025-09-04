Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

The NFL's Friday slate includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (58.7%)

Chiefs vs Chargers Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites against the Chargers. The Chiefs are -114 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -106 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Chargers Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Chiefs-Chargers on Sept. 5, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Chiefs vs Chargers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Chargers-Chiefs, Los Angeles is the underdog at +140, and Kansas City is -166 playing on the road.

Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Trends

The Chiefs were 7-9-1 against the spread last year.

The Chiefs went 5-7-1 ATS as 3-point favorites or greater last season.

Out of 17 Kansas City games last season, seven hit the over.

The Chargers posted a 12-4-1 record against the spread last year.

As a 3-point underdog or greater, Los Angeles had one win ATS (1-1-1) last year.

The Chargers had eight of their 17 games go over the point total last season.

Chiefs vs Chargers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-166) | LAC: (+140)

KC: (-166) | LAC: (+140) Spread: KC: -3 (-114) | LAC: +3 (-106)

KC: -3 (-114) | LAC: +3 (-106) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

