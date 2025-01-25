Chiefs vs Bills Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Championship Game - Jan. 26

In NFL action on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs vs Bills Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (52.1%)

Chiefs vs Bills Point Spread

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Bills. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Bills are -112 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Bills Over/Under

Chiefs versus Bills, on Jan. 26, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Chiefs vs Bills Moneyline

The Chiefs vs Bills moneyline has the Chiefs as a -132 favorite, while the Bills are a +112 underdog on the road.

Chiefs vs Bills Betting Trends

Against the spread, Kansas City went 7-9-1 during the regular season. It is 0-1-0 ATS in the postseason.

The Chiefs' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 6-7-1 (in the regular season and playoffs).

Out of 17 Chiefs games during the regular season, seven hit the over. In the postseason, they have topped the point total in zero of one contest.

The Bills had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread in the regular season. In the postseason, they are 2-0-0 ATS.

Buffalo has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more in the regular season and playoffs.

In 17 Bills games during the regular season, 12 of them hit the over, and it's been one of two in the playoffs.

Chiefs vs Bills Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-132) | BUF: (+112)

KC: (-132) | BUF: (+112) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-115) | BUF: +1.5 (-112)

KC: -1.5 (-115) | BUF: +1.5 (-112) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

