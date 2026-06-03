Chief Wallabee at the Belmont Stakes: Odds, History, and Predictions

The 158th Belmont Stakes happens Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course. Trainer Bill Mott and Junior Alvarado are flying high after winning the 2025 edition of the Belmont with eventual Horse of the Year Sovereignty, and they have another serious candidate in the final jewel of the Triple Crown with Kentucky Derby fourth-place finisher Chief Wallabee this year.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus!

Chief Wallabee Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The Belmont Stakes field was drawn Monday, June 1, and morning-line odds assigned at that draw ceremony. Chief Wallabee drew post 3 in the field of nine, which is generally a nice place to start in a dirt route at Saratoga. He was named the 3-1 second choice on the morning line, behind Renegade and ahead of Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo. He should be one of the market leaders, both because of his classy form and because trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado won this race last year, a fact sure to attract betting interest.

This is the field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chief Wallabee Horse Trainer and Jockey

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott conditions Chief Wallabee for owner-breeders Michael Ball and Katherine Ball. Mott has won the Belmont Stakes twice already, with Drosselmeyer in 2010 and Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty in 2025. Among his 11 starters in the Belmont Stakes, three others have hit the board: Vision and Verse was second in 1999, Hofburg was third in 2018, and Tacitus was second in 2019.

Junior Alvarado, Bill Mott’s top rider, has ridden Chief Wallabee for every start and keeps the call in the Belmont. Alvarado has only ridden in the Belmont Stakes four times, but his most recent ride was a gem: he rode Sovereignty to a dominant win for Mott in 2025.

Chief Wallabee Race History

Unraced as a juvenile, Chief Wallabee debuted in a seven-furlong sprint at Gulfstream on January 10. He squared off against the Puma and got the best of him, winning by 1 ½ lengths in stalk-and-pounce fashion. That earned him a ticket to the Kentucky Derby trail. He rallied to engage Commandant in a stretch duel in the Fountain of Youth, missing by a neck. In the Florida Derby, he tracked closer to the pace, mustered a late rally, but missed by half a length behind the photo finish with Commandment and The Puma.

Chief Wallabee returned for another shot at Grade 1 glory in the Kentucky Derby on May 2 at Churchill Downs. Chasing midpack behind a red-hot pace, Chief Wallabee was bumped around in upper stretch and chased on with continued interest, ultimately crossing the wire fourth, three lengths behind Golden Tempo.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/2/2026 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby (G1) 4 96 3/28/2026 Gulfstream Park Florida Derby (G1) 3 96 2/28/2026 Gulfstream Park Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) 2 99 1/10/2026 Gulfstream Park Maiden special weight 1 91

Chief Wallabee Belmont Stakes Prediction and Pick

The two big questions hovering over Chief Wallabee’s head in the Kentucky Derby are less pressing than they were five weeks ago. For one, his effort in the Kentucky Derby, even though he didn’t win, was good enough to suggest that he doesn’t need to be at Gulfstream Park to run a good race. Secondly, he chased on well enough to suggest that it’s worth trying him again at 1 ¼ miles in the Belmont Stakes – though he didn’t win, the three horses who overtook him were all settled much further off a torrid early pace than Chief Wallabee was.

And, this time, there will not likely be that flying early pace in front like there was in the Kentucky Derby. Instead of multiple one-way speed horses like there were at Churchill Downs, there are two horses who tend to be fairly close (Powershift and Growth Equity), and a lot of horses who like to come from off the pace. Give the tactical speed Chief Wallabee showed in the Florida Derby and even his maiden special weight victory over The Puma on debut, Chief Wallabee has a good chance to work out a solid trip – and this time, being ahead of the closers will be a much better thing than it was in the Run for the Roses.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.