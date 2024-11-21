Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/27/23 Chicago Bears 12 @ Minnesota Vikings 10 10/15/23 Minnesota Vikings 19 @ Chicago Bears 13 1/8/23 Minnesota Vikings 29 @ Chicago Bears 13 10/9/22 Chicago Bears 22 @ Minnesota Vikings 29 1/9/22 Chicago Bears 17 @ Minnesota Vikings 31 12/20/21 Minnesota Vikings 17 @ Chicago Bears 9 12/20/20 Chicago Bears 33 @ Minnesota Vikings 27 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bears vs. Vikings Rivalry

First meeting : The Bears and Vikings first faced off on September 17, 1961, with the Vikings winning 37-13, marking the start of one of the NFL's oldest rivalries.

: The Bears and Vikings first faced off on September 17, 1961, with the Vikings winning 37-13, marking the start of one of the NFL's oldest rivalries. NFC North rivals : Both teams are members of the NFC North division, which guarantees at least two regular-season matchups each year, fueling the rivalry.

: Both teams are members of the NFC North division, which guarantees at least two regular-season matchups each year, fueling the rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Bears and Vikings have played over 120 games against each other, with the Bears holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Bears and Vikings have played over 120 games against each other, with the Bears holding a slight edge in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Walter Payton for the Bears and Alan Page and Cris Carter for the Vikings.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Walter Payton for the Bears and Alan Page and Cris Carter for the Vikings. Key games in the 1980s : The Bears had a dominant stretch during the 1980s, including their Super Bowl-winning season in 1985, where they frequently defeated the Vikings in decisive games.

: The Bears had a dominant stretch during the 1980s, including their Super Bowl-winning season in 1985, where they frequently defeated the Vikings in decisive games. Vikings' success in the 1990s : The Vikings enjoyed considerable success in the 1990s, winning multiple division titles and often competing fiercely with the Bears for NFC North supremacy.

: The Vikings enjoyed considerable success in the 1990s, winning multiple division titles and often competing fiercely with the Bears for NFC North supremacy. 2000s competitiveness : The rivalry saw a resurgence in competitiveness during the 2000s, with both teams making playoff runs and consistently battling for the division title.

: The rivalry saw a resurgence in competitiveness during the 2000s, with both teams making playoff runs and consistently battling for the division title. 2018 pivotal matchup : In a crucial 2018 game, the Bears defeated the Vikings 24-10 on "Monday Night Football," securing the NFC North title and signaling a resurgence for Chicago under head coach Matt Nagy.

: In a crucial 2018 game, the Bears defeated the Vikings 24-10 on "Monday Night Football," securing the NFC North title and signaling a resurgence for Chicago under head coach Matt Nagy. Passionate fan bases: Both teams have loyal and passionate fan bases that create an electric atmosphere during matchups, making games between the Bears and Vikings highly anticipated events in the NFC North.

The Bears-Vikings rivalry is characterized by historical significance, memorable games, and a competitive spirit that continues to drive the rivalry forward in the modern NFL.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!