Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/28/24 Chicago Bears 20 @ Detroit Lions 23 12/10/23 Detroit Lions 13 @ Chicago Bears 28 11/19/23 Chicago Bears 26 @ Detroit Lions 31 1/1/23 Chicago Bears 10 @ Detroit Lions 41 11/13/22 Detroit Lions 31 @ Chicago Bears 30 11/25/21 Chicago Bears 16 @ Detroit Lions 14 10/3/21 Detroit Lions 14 @ Chicago Bears 24 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bears vs. Lions Rivalry

Oldest rivalry : The Bears and Lions are one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL, first meeting on October 22, 1930, when the Lions (then the Spartans) won 7-6.

: The Bears and Lions are one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL, first meeting on October 22, 1930, when the Lions (then the Spartans) won 7-6. All-time matchups : As of 2023, the Bears and Lions have played over 180 games against each other, making it one of the most frequently contested rivalries in the league.

: As of 2023, the Bears and Lions have played over 180 games against each other, making it one of the most frequently contested rivalries in the league. Thanksgiving tradition : The Lions have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1934, and the Bears are one of the teams that have faced them often for this tradition, contributing to the rivalry’s prominence.

: The Lions have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1934, and the Bears are one of the teams that have faced them often for this tradition, contributing to the rivalry’s prominence. Legendary players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Walter Payton and Gale Sayers for the Bears, and Barry Sanders for the Lions, each making significant impacts in their teams' history.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Walter Payton and Gale Sayers for the Bears, and Barry Sanders for the Lions, each making significant impacts in their teams' history. Bears' dominance in the 1980s : The Bears had a particularly dominant stretch in the 1980s, including their famous Super Bowl XX-winning team, which frequently bested the Lions during that period.

: The Bears had a particularly dominant stretch in the 1980s, including their famous Super Bowl XX-winning team, which frequently bested the Lions during that period. Recent competitiveness : In recent years, the rivalry has seen more competitive games, with the Lions often fielding strong teams that have made the matchups more evenly contested.

: In recent years, the rivalry has seen more competitive games, with the Lions often fielding strong teams that have made the matchups more evenly contested. Fan loyalty: Both teams have passionate fan bases that take pride in their historical battles, making each game an important event in Chicago and Detroit, regardless of the teams' current standings.

The Bears-Lions rivalry is steeped in history and tradition, characterized by memorable moments, legendary players, and the intense competition that has defined this matchup for decades.

