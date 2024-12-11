FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
11/28/24Chicago Bears20@Detroit Lions23
12/10/23Detroit Lions13@Chicago Bears28
11/19/23Chicago Bears26@Detroit Lions31
1/1/23Chicago Bears10@Detroit Lions41
11/13/22Detroit Lions31@Chicago Bears30
11/25/21Chicago Bears16@Detroit Lions14
10/3/21Detroit Lions14@Chicago Bears24

Bears vs. Lions Rivalry

  • Oldest rivalry: The Bears and Lions are one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL, first meeting on October 22, 1930, when the Lions (then the Spartans) won 7-6.
  • All-time matchups: As of 2023, the Bears and Lions have played over 180 games against each other, making it one of the most frequently contested rivalries in the league.
  • Thanksgiving tradition: The Lions have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1934, and the Bears are one of the teams that have faced them often for this tradition, contributing to the rivalry’s prominence.
  • Legendary players: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Walter Payton and Gale Sayers for the Bears, and Barry Sanders for the Lions, each making significant impacts in their teams' history.
  • Bears' dominance in the 1980s: The Bears had a particularly dominant stretch in the 1980s, including their famous Super Bowl XX-winning team, which frequently bested the Lions during that period.
  • Recent competitiveness: In recent years, the rivalry has seen more competitive games, with the Lions often fielding strong teams that have made the matchups more evenly contested.
  • Fan loyalty: Both teams have passionate fan bases that take pride in their historical battles, making each game an important event in Chicago and Detroit, regardless of the teams' current standings.

The Bears-Lions rivalry is steeped in history and tradition, characterized by memorable moments, legendary players, and the intense competition that has defined this matchup for decades.

