Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Chase Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Chicago Bears, who have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league (143.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Brown a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Chase Brown Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.63

63.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.17

21.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Brown Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Brown is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player (72nd overall), tallying 70.9 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

During his last three games, Brown has delivered 39.4 total fantasy points (13.1 per game), running the ball 32 times for 223 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 31 yards on seven receptions (nine targets) with one TD.

Brown has amassed 51.3 fantasy points (10.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 290 yards with one touchdown on 50 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 83 yards on 17 receptions (20 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season came against the New York Jets last week, when he tallied 22.5 fantasy points with three receptions (on three targets) for 32 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Chase Brown disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, when he managed only 2.0 fantasy points (10 carries, 3 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed only one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Chicago this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass against Chicago this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the Bears this year.

