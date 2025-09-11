Chargers vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football
The Monday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers vs Raiders Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chargers win (64.1%)
Chargers vs Raiders Point Spread
The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chargers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -102 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Chargers vs Raiders Over/Under
The over/under for the Chargers versus Raiders matchup on Sept. 15 has been set at 46.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Chargers vs Raiders Moneyline
Los Angeles is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +146 underdog at home.
Chargers vs Raiders Betting Trends
- The Chargers covered the spread 12 times in 17 games last season.
- Against the spread, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Chargers went 7-1 last season.
- Out of 17 Los Angeles games last season, eight hit the over.
- The Raiders had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- Las Vegas had an ATS record of 4-9 as underdogs of 3 points or more last season.
- The Raiders had nine of their 17 games hit the over last season.

