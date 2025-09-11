Chargers vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football

The Monday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (64.1%)

Chargers vs Raiders Point Spread

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chargers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -102 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Chargers vs Raiders Over/Under

The over/under for the Chargers versus Raiders matchup on Sept. 15 has been set at 46.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Chargers vs Raiders Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +146 underdog at home.

Chargers vs Raiders Betting Trends

The Chargers covered the spread 12 times in 17 games last season.

Against the spread, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Chargers went 7-1 last season.

Out of 17 Los Angeles games last season, eight hit the over.

The Raiders had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Las Vegas had an ATS record of 4-9 as underdogs of 3 points or more last season.

The Raiders had nine of their 17 games hit the over last season.

