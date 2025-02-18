Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 2/19/25

The league phase is complete, and we're on to the playoff round, which features eight two-leg matchups.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Tuesday's matches?

Wednesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Brest at PSG (3 p.m. ET)

PSG made easy work of Brest in the first leg, winning 3-0, and the Parisians should cruise at home against Brest on Wednesday.

Barcola had a decent first season with PSG a year ago, notching four goals and seven assists in 18 Ligue 1 starts. With the departure of Kylian Mbappe, Barcola has locked down a starting role this campaign and has increased his production to 11 goals and five assists through 19 domestic-league starts.

In the first leg at Brest, Barcola took three shots (one on target) and was credited with two shot-creating actions. While he didn't register a goal or assist, Barcola was active and nearly tallied an assist, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

PSG is -160 to go over 2.5 goals. They've played Brest three times this season and have scored 11 goals over those games. They should create a lot of chances on Wednesday, and Barcola to score or assist at these -170 odds is my favorite bet of the day.

Manchester City at Real Madrid (3 p.m. ET)

Vini and Real Madrid were electric on the counter at City last week, and the second leg could play out in a similar fashion.

Despite Manchester City having 54% of the possession, Real Madrid battered City by expected goals (xG), winning the xG battle 3.2-1.5, per FBRef's xG model. City's defensive issues -- which they've had all season -- were present as Vini, Mbappe and Rodrygo looked dangerous most every time Real Madrid broke on the counter.

With Real Madrid up 3-2 after the first leg, Manchester City will likely have to open up and attack at the Bernabeu, and that should play right into Vini's hands, giving him space to run into when Real Madrid win the ball.

Vini had one shot on target in the first leg, hit the post with another shot, racked up 10 shot-creating actions and registered an assist. A City defense sans Kyle Walker at right-back just doesn't have many answers for Vini, and he can have another excellent game in the second leg.

