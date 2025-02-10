Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 2/11/25

The league phase is complete, and we're on to the playoff round, which features eight two-leg matchups.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds, which bets make the most sense for Tuesday's matches?

Tuesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Real Madrid at Manchester City (3 p.m. ET)

Without question, the headline matchup of the playoff round is Manchester City versus Real Madrid. Each of the last four Champions League finals has featured one of these two sides, and this season, one of them will be out prior to the Round of 16.

Neither side is in great form at the moment, and to be honest, I have no idea which team will end up advancing -- it's been really hard to predict City results the last few months. Therefore, I'm turning to a player prop market as I like these -135 odds for Kevin De Bruyne to put a shot on target.

KDB hasn't been a regular starter, getting just one start across City's last four games in all competitions. But that one start came against Club Brugge in what was -- at the time -- City's biggest game of the season. This clash with Real Madrid is City's new biggest game of the season, and as long as De Bruyne is in the starting lineup, I like this bet.

In said matchup with Club Brugge, De Bruyne fired off five shots and put one of them on target. In his most recent start before that outing, he placed a shot on target at PSG in another key UCL matchup.

Last weekend, KDB came on for the final 19 minutes of an FA Cup game at Leyton Orient that was tied 1-1 when he stepped onto the pitch, and he netted a goal.

Plus, De Bruyne also still takes some free kicks, which is another avenue for him to get a shot on target.

PSV at Juventus (3 p.m. ET)

Juventus recently picked up Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG and has immediately thrust him into a key role, starting him at striker over Dusan Vlahovic in each of Juve's past three Serie A matchups. As long as Kolo Muani remains in the starting 11, I'm backing him to score or assist Tuesday versus PSV.

Not only has Kolo Muani been handed a starting job, but he's taken the chance and run with it. Across his three starts with Juventus, he's poured in an astounding five goals. He's already up to third on the team in goals in league play. He also took a penalty last match, and if he holds that job, it's a big boon for his outlook in this market.

Juve should be able to create chances against PSV. The Dutch side has allowed at least two goals in six of their past seven matches across all competitions. In their last UCL match, they gave up three goals to Liverpool despite Liverpool playing a lot of backups. Juve and PSV actually met in Matchweek 1 of this season's UCL league phase, and Juve put three goals past PSV.

