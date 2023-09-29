Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Central Michigan Chippewas are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-350) | Eastern Michigan: (+275)

Central Michigan: (-350) | Eastern Michigan: (+275) Spread: Central Michigan: -9.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +9.5 (-110)

Central Michigan: -9.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +9.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Central Michigan has two wins against the spread this year.

There have been three Central Michigan games (of four) that hit the over this year.

Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan has covered every time (1-0) as a 9.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Eastern Michigan and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chippewas win (69.2%)

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Central Michigan is a 9.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan. Central Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Eastern Michigan is -110.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan on September 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan is the favorite at -350, and Eastern Michigan is +275.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Central Michigan 25.8 88 36 113 48.8 3 4 Eastern Michigan 14.5 128 21.5 52 49.8 0 4

Check out even more in-depth Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan analysis