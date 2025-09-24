Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-205) | Eastern Michigan: (+168)

Central Michigan: (-205) | Eastern Michigan: (+168) Spread: Central Michigan: -6.5 (-104) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-118)

Central Michigan: -6.5 (-104) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-118) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Central Michigan has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Central Michigan is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of four Central Michigan games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Eastern Michigan has won twice against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Eastern Michigan games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chippewas win (71.4%)

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is a 6.5-point underdog against Central Michigan. Eastern Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, and Central Michigan is -104.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

The over/under for the Central Michigan versus Eastern Michigan game on Sept. 27 has been set at 54.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Eastern Michigan is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Central Michigan is a -205 favorite.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Central Michigan 21.3 103 33.0 126 47.3 4 Eastern Michigan 26.8 76 39.8 132 52.8 4

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

