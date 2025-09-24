FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-205) | Eastern Michigan: (+168)
  • Spread: Central Michigan: -6.5 (-104) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-118)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

  • Central Michigan has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • Central Michigan is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Out of four Central Michigan games so far this season, three have hit the over.
  • Eastern Michigan has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Eastern Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • There have been three Eastern Michigan games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chippewas win (71.4%)

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is a 6.5-point underdog against Central Michigan. Eastern Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, and Central Michigan is -104.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

The over/under for the Central Michigan versus Eastern Michigan game on Sept. 27 has been set at 54.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Eastern Michigan is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Central Michigan is a -205 favorite.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Central Michigan21.310333.012647.34
Eastern Michigan26.87639.813252.84

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.

