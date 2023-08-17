2023 Central Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

In 2023, the Central Michigan Chippewas have produced a record of 3-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Central Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Michigan State September 1 L 31-7 Spartans (-14.5) 44.5 2 New Hampshire September 9 W 45-42 Chippewas (-7.5) 51.5 3 @ Notre Dame September 16 L 41-17 Fighting Irish (-34.5) 51.5 4 @ South Alabama September 23 W 34-30 Jaguars (-16.5) 47.5 5 Eastern Michigan September 30 W 26-23 Chippewas (-9.5) 44.5 6 @ Buffalo October 7 L 37-13 Chippewas (-3) 51.5 7 Akron October 14 - Chippewas (-9.5) 43.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Central Michigan Last Game

The Chippewas lost to the Buffalo Bulls 37-13 in their most recent outing. Against the Bulls, Jase Bauer led the Chippewas with 280 yards on 28-of-49 passing (57.1%) for two TDs and three interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 31 yards. On the ground, Myles Bailey ran for 27 yards on 11 carries (2.5 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Marion Lukes had 73 yards on seven catches (10.4 per reception) in that game.

Central Michigan Betting Insights

Central Michigan has a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Chippewas are 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Check out even more stats and analysis about Central Michigan on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Central Michigan Chippewas on FanDuel today!