2023 Central Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Central Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

In 2023, the Central Michigan Chippewas have produced a record of 3-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Central Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Michigan StateSeptember 1L 31-7Spartans (-14.5)44.5
2New HampshireSeptember 9W 45-42Chippewas (-7.5)51.5
3@ Notre DameSeptember 16L 41-17Fighting Irish (-34.5)51.5
4@ South AlabamaSeptember 23W 34-30Jaguars (-16.5)47.5
5Eastern MichiganSeptember 30W 26-23Chippewas (-9.5)44.5
6@ BuffaloOctober 7L 37-13Chippewas (-3)51.5
7AkronOctober 14-Chippewas (-9.5)43.5
View Full Table

Central Michigan Last Game

The Chippewas lost to the Buffalo Bulls 37-13 in their most recent outing. Against the Bulls, Jase Bauer led the Chippewas with 280 yards on 28-of-49 passing (57.1%) for two TDs and three interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 31 yards. On the ground, Myles Bailey ran for 27 yards on 11 carries (2.5 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Marion Lukes had 73 yards on seven catches (10.4 per reception) in that game.

Central Michigan Betting Insights

  • Central Michigan has a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
