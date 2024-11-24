Celtics vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 24

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSN

The Boston Celtics (13-3) will look to Jayson Tatum (fourth in the league scoring 29.1 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Anthony Edwards (ninth in the NBA with 27.9 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 8.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 222.5 -330 +265

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (70.2%)

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread seven times this season (7-8-1).

In the Timberwolves' 15 games this season, they have five wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over eight times out of 15 chances.

The Timberwolves have gone over the point total 60% of the time this season (nine of 15 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has performed worse at home, covering two times in seven home games, and five times in nine road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the total in five of seven home games (71.4%), compared to three of nine road games (33.3%).

This year, Minnesota is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-5-0 ATS (.375).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over less often at home (four of seven, 57.1%) than on the road (five of eight, 62.5%).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum's numbers on the season are 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 4.1 made treys (fourth in league).

Derrick White is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards is averaging 27.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves.

Per game, Julius Randle gives the Timberwolves 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 10.5 boards and 1.9 assists. He is making 63.9% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

The Timberwolves are getting 14.3 points, 5.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

