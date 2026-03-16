Celtics vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Celtics vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, AZFamily, and Suns+

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (44-23) are 9.5-point favorites against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (39-28) Monday, March 16, 2026 at TD Garden. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under set at 214.5 points.

Celtics vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 214.5 -391 +310

Celtics vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (71.6%)

Celtics vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Celtics are 39-27-1 against the spread this season.

In the Suns' 67 games this year, they have 40 wins against the spread.

This season, 23 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Suns games this year have hit the over on 29 of 67 set point totals (43.3%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (23-11-1) than it has in home games (16-16-0).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (34.4%) than games on the road (34.3%).

Phoenix has performed better against the spread on the road (20-11-1) than at home (20-14-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over less frequently at home (12 of 35, 34.3%) than away (17 of 32, 53.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Brown averages 28.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.3% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Neemias Queta averages 10 points, 8.4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 63.9% from the floor (third in NBA).

Sam Hauser's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Booker provides the Suns 25.4 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.2 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Per game, Royce O'Neale provides the Suns 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Grayson Allen gets the Suns 17.3 points, 3 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 4.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

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