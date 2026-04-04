Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, SportsNet, and NBA TV

Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Boston Celtics (52-25) host the Toronto Raptors (43-34) at TD Garden, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 5, 2026. The Celtics are 9.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 220.5 -429 +340

Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (73.9%)

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics are 45-31-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 39-38-0 this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 28 times.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 40.3% of the time this year (31 of 77 games with a set point total).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-18-0) than it does in away games (26-13-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (37.8%) than road tilts (35%).

This season, Toronto is 17-21-0 at home against the spread (.447 winning percentage). On the road, it is 22-17-0 ATS (.564).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 44.7% of the time at home (17 of 38), and 35.9% of the time on the road (14 of 39).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.7 points, 7 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 16.8 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.6 points, 8.6 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the field.

The Raptors are getting 21.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

The Raptors are receiving 19.2 points, 5.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Per game, Sandro Mamukelashvili gets the Raptors 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 6.7 points, 1.8 boards and 5.4 assists per game from Jamal Shead.

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