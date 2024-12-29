Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSIN

The Boston Celtics (23-8) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (15-17) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSIN. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11.5 232.5 -621 +460

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (79.9%)

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-18-1).

Against the spread, the Pacers are 12-18-2 this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times out of 32 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 20 of 32 opportunities (62.5%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-7-1) than it has at home (6-11-0).

The Celtics have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (58.8%) than road tilts (28.6%).

This season, Indiana is 5-7-1 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-11-1 ATS (.368).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (10 times out of 13) than on the road (10 of 19) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 9.6 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 made 3-pointers (fifth in league).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 assists and 6.0 boards.

Derrick White is averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made treys (10th in NBA).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 3.5 boards and 8.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 triples.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 treys.

The Pacers get 15.0 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 7.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

T.J. McConnell averages 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is sinking 55.8% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.