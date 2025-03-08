Celtics vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Boston Celtics (45-18) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (40-21), winners of eight straight. The Celtics are favorites (-7) in the contest, which tips at 8:30 p.m. ET (on ABC and ESPN+) on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Celtics vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7 225.5 -240 +198

Celtics vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (76.6%)

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 29 times this season (29-33-1).

The Lakers have played 61 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times out of 61 chances this season.

The Lakers have hit the over 45.9% of the time this year (28 of 61 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (15-15-1) than it has at home (14-18-0).

Looking at point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 32 opportunities this season (56.2%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 31 opportunities (35.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.656, 21-11-0 record) than on the road (.483, 14-13-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (43.8%, 14 of 32) than away (48.3%, 14 of 29).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.8 boards and 5.8 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 42.4% from downtown (10th in league), with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (10th in NBA).

Kristaps Porzingis averages 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 boards and 8.5 assists for the Lakers.

Austin Reaves averages 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Luka Doncic averages 26.8 points, 8.3 boards and 7.9 assists. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Per game, Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Lakers 8.3 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

