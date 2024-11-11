Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 12

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Boston Celtics (9-2) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) as double-digit, 14-point favorites on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 -112 -108 235.5 -110 -110 -901 +610

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (86.5%)

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 6-4-1 against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' 11 games this season, they have three wins against the spread.

This season, four of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

The Hawks have hit the over 81.8% of the time this season (nine of 11 games with a set point total).

Boston owns a worse record against the spread in home games (2-2-0) than it does in away games (4-2-1).

The Celtics have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (50%) than road tilts (28.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.143, 1-6-0 record) than away (.500, 2-2-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (five times out of seven) than on the road (four of four) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 30.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with 4.3 made treys per game (third in league).

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made treys (eighth in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 24 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made treys per game (seventh in league).

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks are getting 19.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Jalen Johnson.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Hawks are receiving 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela.

The Hawks are getting 12 points, 3.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Zaccharie Risacher.

