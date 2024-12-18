Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (12-15) are double-digit, 15-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (21-5) at TD Garden on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and CHSN. The matchup's point total is 244.5.

Celtics vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -15 244.5 -1000 +660

Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (83.8%)

Celtics vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Celtics are 10-15-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 13-13-1 this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 12 times out of 27 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 27 opportunities (59.3%).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-9-0) than it does in away games (5-6-1).

Looking at point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 14 opportunities this season (57.1%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread on the road (7-6-1) than at home (6-7-0) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, seven of 13) than away (64.3%, nine of 14).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.2 points, 9 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 17.4 points, 4.8 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.8 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 made treys (fifth in league).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gets the Bulls 21.1 points, 9.6 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Bulls get 11.9 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 6.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.1% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 treys.

The Bulls are receiving 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Coby White.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

