Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 6

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 28.4 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (18-4) host Giannis Antetokounmpo (first, 32.6 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (11-10) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 231 -270 +220

Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (74.7%)

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Celtics are 9-12-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have eight wins against the spread in 21 games this year.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 11 times out of 21 chances this season.

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under 47.6% of the time this year (10 of 21 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (4-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-5-1).

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 11 opportunities this season (63.6%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.417, 5-6-1 record) than on the road (.333, 3-6-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 41.7% of the time at home (five of 12), and 55.6% of the time away (five of nine).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum averages 28.4 points, 8.6 boards and 5.6 assists.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 4.8 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 32.6 points, 11.6 boards and 6.6 assists. He is also draining 61.6% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

The Bucks receive 25.9 points per game from Damian Lillard, plus 4.4 boards and 7.5 assists.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

The Bucks get 12.5 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Bucks receive 9 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 4.5 boards and 1.9 assists.

