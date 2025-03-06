Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT, MAX, and NBCS-BOS

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (44-18) are 14-point favorites against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (21-40) Thursday, March 6, 2025 at TD Garden. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 222.5 -952 +640

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (80.9%)

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are 28-33-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 22-39-0 this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 28 times out of 61 chances.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 54.1% of the time (33 out of 61 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 31 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 31 games on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 17 times in 31 opportunities this season (54.8%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 31 opportunities (35.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.312, 10-22-0 record) than away (.414, 12-17-0).

76ers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (17 times out of 32) than away (16 of 29) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 assists and 8.8 boards.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Derrick White is averaging 16.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.3 boards.

Payton Pritchard averages 14.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with 3.3 made treys per contest (10th in league).

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists.

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 26.3 points, 3.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers receive 16.2 points per game from Paul George, plus 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The 76ers are getting 10.8 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 48% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

