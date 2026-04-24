Celtics vs. 76ers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Celtics -7.5

Jayson Tatum Over 10.5 Rebounds

Derrick White 2+ Made Threes

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Celtics vs. 76ers Props and Betting Picks

Spread Betting Boston Celtics Apr 24 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Celtics are the more talented and deeper team in this matchup, and the 7.5-point spread reflects that reality. The Philadelphia 76ers are playing without Joel Embiid, who remains sidelined after an emergency appendectomy, meaning the Sixers are relying on Andre Drummond and Adem Bona to handle Boston's interior front of Nikola Vucevic and Neemias Queta — a significant mismatch.

Boston finished the regular season with a 56-26 record, went 26-15 away from TD Garden, and owns a 23-11 postseason road record over the past five years under head coach Joe Mazzulla, who has never lost a first-round playoff series.

The Game 2 loss was driven primarily by shooting variance. Philadelphia shot 49 percent from three on 39 attempts — a rate that is simply not sustainable against Boston's elite defensive structure. Meanwhile, the Celtics shot 26 percent from deep on 50 attempts, which is equally unsustainable in the other direction. These are not reflections of structural change, they are outlier shooting nights that will likely go back to normal in Game 3. When both teams shoot closer to their averages, Boston's talent advantage reasserts itself across four quarters.

Jayson Tatum - Rebounds Jayson Tatum Over Apr 24 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tatum is averaging 12.5 rebounds through two games in this series, with totals of 11 in Game 1 and 14 in Game 2. He has been a dominant presence on the glass regardless of whether Boston is winning or losing, because his positioning, activity on second chances, and the defensive rebounding discipline required against a Sixers offense that relies on Drummond and Bona for interior positioning naturally inflates his rebound totals.

The matchup favors the over. Philadelphia's frontcourt is undermanned without Embiid. Drummond is the only true top-notch rebounder on the Sixers' roster, and he's occupied with Boston's big, which creates opportunities for Tatum to freelance off the glass. In his last nine games, Tatum has cleared 10.5 rebounds eight times, and in a competitive road playoff game where Boston is trying to avoid a 1-2 series hole, Tatum should log heavy minutes.

As we mentioned already, Boston is due to shoot it better from deep. Derrick White epitomizes that as he's an ice-cold 4 for 17 from three so far in the series.

But we don't need White to get red-hot all of the sudden; all we need for this leg is White to do exactly what he did in each of the first two games -- make multiple threes.

White's volume is through the roof, and that gives him a good chance to make at least two triples even if he still stays cold. White has played Philly six times this year (counting the playoffs), and he's drilled at least two three-pointers in all six games.

SGP Odds at Publication: +320

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

