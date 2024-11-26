CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

In Week 13 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants, who have the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league (194.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Lamb a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Giants? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Lamb vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.49

73.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 115.0 fantasy points (10.5 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 53rd overall.

In his last three games, Lamb has hauled in 24 balls (on 34 targets) for 181 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 19.8 fantasy points (6.6 per game).

Lamb has totaled 374 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 45 catches (63 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 54.6 (10.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Lamb's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the San Francisco 49ers, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 26.6 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught 13 balls (on 17 targets) for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.4 fantasy points. He tallied six receptions for 21 yards on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

New York has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

