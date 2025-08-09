FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Cedric Tillman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Cedric Tillman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Cedric Tillman is the 66th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 89th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 51.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Cedric Tillman Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tillman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points51.425789
2025 Projected Fantasy Points82.813953

Cedric Tillman 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Tillman put up a season-high 21.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 99 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cowboys0.31130
Week 2@Jaguars0.22120
Week 3Giants0.42140
Week 6@Eagles-0.5000
Week 7Bengals10.1128810
Week 8Ravens21.997992
Week 9Chargers13.5116751

Cedric Tillman vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Tillman's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Cedric Tillman492933935
Jerry Jeudy145901229413
David Njoku9764505512
Diontae Johnson6733375311

Want more data and analysis on Cedric Tillman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

