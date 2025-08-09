Cedric Tillman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Cedric Tillman is the 66th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 89th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 51.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Cedric Tillman Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tillman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 51.4 257 89 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 82.8 139 53

Cedric Tillman 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Tillman put up a season-high 21.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 99 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 3 Giants 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Eagles -0.5 0 0 0 Week 7 Bengals 10.1 12 8 81 0 Week 8 Ravens 21.9 9 7 99 2 Week 9 Chargers 13.5 11 6 75 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Cedric Tillman vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Tillman's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Cedric Tillman 49 29 339 3 5 Jerry Jeudy 145 90 1229 4 13 David Njoku 97 64 505 5 12 Diontae Johnson 67 33 375 3 11

Want more data and analysis on Cedric Tillman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.