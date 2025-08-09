Cedric Tillman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Cedric Tillman is the 66th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 89th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 51.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Cedric Tillman Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Tillman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|51.4
|257
|89
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.8
|139
|53
Cedric Tillman 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 8 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Tillman put up a season-high 21.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 99 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|0.3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|0.2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|0.4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Bengals
|10.1
|12
|8
|81
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|21.9
|9
|7
|99
|2
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13.5
|11
|6
|75
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Cedric Tillman vs. Other Browns Receivers
The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Tillman's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Cedric Tillman
|49
|29
|339
|3
|5
|Jerry Jeudy
|145
|90
|1229
|4
|13
|David Njoku
|97
|64
|505
|5
|12
|Diontae Johnson
|67
|33
|375
|3
|11
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Cedric Tillman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.