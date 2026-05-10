Cavaliers vs. Pistons Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 11

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Detroit Pistons are slight 3.5-point underdogs in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Monday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Pistons have a 2-1 series lead. The over/under is 212.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 212.5 -164 +138

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (52.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 33 times over 82 games with a set spread.

In the Pistons' 82 games this year, they have 44 wins against the spread.

This season, 41 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 40 of 82 opportunities (48.8%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in 17 of 41 home games (41.5%). They've fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in 24 of 41 matchups (58.5%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (23-16-1) than at home (21-19-1).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 48.8% of the time both at home (20 of 41) and on the road (20 of 41) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers (sixth in NBA).

James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 2.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points, 5.5 boards and 9.9 assists. He is also sinking 46.1% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Jalen Duren gives the Pistons 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

The Pistons get 13.3 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Pistons get 12.2 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists.

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