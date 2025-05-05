Cavaliers vs. Pacers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 6

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Indiana Pacers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Pacers hold a 1-0 series lead. The point total is 229.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9.5 229.5 -450 +350

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (75.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a game 47 times this season (47-33-2).

The Pacers have played 82 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 50 times this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on 44 of 82 set point totals (53.7%).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread at home (23-17-1) than it does on the road (24-16-1).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in the same percentage of home games as road tilts (61%).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home (19-21-1) than away (18-22-1).

Both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41), the Pacers' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 53.7% of the time.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Evan Mobley averages 18.5 points, 9.3 boards and 3.2 assists.

Darius Garland averages 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 1.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 17 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points for the Pacers, plus 3.5 boards and 9.2 assists.

The Pacers are getting 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Pascal Siakam.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pacers get 9.1 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.