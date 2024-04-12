Cavaliers vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSOH and BSIN

The Indiana Pacers (46-34) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSIN. The point total is 233.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 -112 -108 233.5 -110 -110 -143 +120

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 38-40-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 80 games this year, they have 44 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 38 times.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 51.2% of the time (41 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 39 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 21 of 39 home matchups (53.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 17 of 41 games (41.5%).

Against the spread, Indiana has an identical winning percentage (.550) at home (22-18-0 record) and away (22-18-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more frequently at home (24 of 40, 60%) than away (17 of 40, 42.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 16.4 points, 10.6 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 62.7% from the field (fifth in league).

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 boards.

Caris LeVert is averaging 14 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.1 points, 6.6 assists and 2.7 boards.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 9.5 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the floor (10th in NBA).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 21.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is also sinking 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Pacers receive 20.2 points per game from Tyrese Haliburton, plus 3.9 boards and 10.9 assists.

The Pacers receive 16.9 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10 points, 2.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He is draining 55.5% of his shots from the field.

Obi Toppin's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 57.5% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

